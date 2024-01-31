Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Enovix were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enovix by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 473,011 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after acquiring an additional 355,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Enovix Price Performance

Enovix stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 500,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,226. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.