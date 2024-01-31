Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,943. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.