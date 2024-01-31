Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after buying an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $144.36. The stock had a trading volume of 56,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average of $137.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

