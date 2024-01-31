Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.54 Million Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,456 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.52. 56,143 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $869.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.