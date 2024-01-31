Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $2.99 Million Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 178,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $58.32. 29,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,221. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $784.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

