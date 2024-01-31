Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $3.65 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 1.1 %

TSLA stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.54. 23,748,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,457,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.70 and a 200-day moving average of $241.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.