Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $618,000 Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,114,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 886,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,956 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 969,863 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
BATS PAVE traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. 1,746,677 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
