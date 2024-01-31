Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.5% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.63 on Wednesday, hitting $419.67. 11,491,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,702,957. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $429.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.63.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.