Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.38% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NASDAQ FINX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 263,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,423. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $364.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

