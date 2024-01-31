Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. 256,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

