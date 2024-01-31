Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $19.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.14. 877,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $597.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

