Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,060. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.76.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.