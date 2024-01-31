Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,384 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FV traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

