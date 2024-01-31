Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 558,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IVAC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intevac Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of IVAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,241. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.77. Intevac has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $7.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intevac
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.