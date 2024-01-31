Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 86.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,052,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 3.3 %

INTU stock traded down $21.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $626.37. The stock had a trading volume of 225,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,892. The firm has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $654.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $603.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.55.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.