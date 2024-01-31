Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of OIA stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $63,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

