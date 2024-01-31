Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,807 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 134,922 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 106,860 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

