Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 59,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 42,026 shares.The stock last traded at $27.87 and had previously closed at $27.88.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $607.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.