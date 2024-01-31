Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Down 12.2% in January

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Investar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. 3,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $174.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.75. Investar has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Investar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading

