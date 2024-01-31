Investors Buy High Volume of Itaú Unibanco Put Options (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,981 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 119% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,819 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

ITUB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,805,438. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on ITUB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

