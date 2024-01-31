Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 132,377 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average daily volume of 86,393 call options.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,684,000 after purchasing an additional 565,439 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 736,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

