InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NVIV stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

