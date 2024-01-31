IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Update

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IO Biotech Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,451. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that IO Biotech will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

About IO Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IO Biotech by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

