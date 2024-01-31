IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Update

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
IO Biotech Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ IOBT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,451. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that IO Biotech will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
