iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.77

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 1520927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
