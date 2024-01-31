iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.77

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 1520927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

