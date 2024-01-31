iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.97

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.97 and last traded at $75.91, with a volume of 1157720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.