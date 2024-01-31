iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.85

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 220128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

