iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Raised by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $274,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

