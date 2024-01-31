iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,588. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $106.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

