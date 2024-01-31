iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) is Strategic Equity Management’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Equity Management reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up about 9.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned approximately 2.72% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWL stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.47. 34,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,984. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $119.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

