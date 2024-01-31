iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Increased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 217.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,608. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.