iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Gap Down to $42.76

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.76, but opened at $41.32. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF shares last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 52,357 shares trading hands.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $844.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,365,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.