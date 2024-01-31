J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.76. 193,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,230. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

