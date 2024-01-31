Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,358 shares of company stock worth $5,684,515. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 2.6 %

JBL stock opened at $127.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

