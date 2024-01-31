Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.88.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.22. 132,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,411. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. Jabil has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,358 shares of company stock worth $5,684,515. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $202,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Jabil by 42.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

