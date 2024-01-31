Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Buys 94,764 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,764 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $16,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,125 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,625,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,201,000 after purchasing an additional 219,179 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,822,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,190,000 after purchasing an additional 103,404 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,724,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,696,000 after purchasing an additional 210,903 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,483,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,590,000 after buying an additional 517,821 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. 63,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,710. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

