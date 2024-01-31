Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,457 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 79,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

