James J. Burns & Company LLC Buys 9,176 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 22.3% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $83,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $225.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $225.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.69.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

