JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.250–0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 2,374,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,162,924. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 404.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after buying an additional 1,350,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 29.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,337,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after buying an additional 998,451 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $5,545,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3,787.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 828,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 807,511 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

