JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 761,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,347 shares in the company, valued at $177,434,053.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,201,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares in the company, valued at $168,540,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,049,347 shares in the company, valued at $177,434,053.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 419,143 shares of company stock worth $13,909,506. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JFrog by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 384,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 134,047 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 175,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,116,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 677,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

