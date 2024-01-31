John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.07

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $60.07, with a volume of 17730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

