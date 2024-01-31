Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.74-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$3.60-3.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. 3,592,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,116,000 after buying an additional 170,291 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 480.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

