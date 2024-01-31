Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$3.60-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 guidance to ~$0.74-0.78 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.