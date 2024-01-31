Johnson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 37.8% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.98% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $264,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,720,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 424,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $7,818,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 481,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,282,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $225.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.29 and a 200 day moving average of $206.69. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $225.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

