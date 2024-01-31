JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Neutral

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCCC. Bank of America cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of CCCC opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.97. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

