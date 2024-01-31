Jump Financial LLC Buys 31,602 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 506.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 33.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,283,655 shares of company stock worth $231,857,002. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNX opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $108.92. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

