Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Calix worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Calix by 483.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of Calix stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 1.63. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

