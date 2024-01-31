Jump Financial LLC Raises Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 128.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,214 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,314,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,586,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,181 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,105,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,056,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 694,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.