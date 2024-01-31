Jump Financial LLC Sells 17,182 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $354,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $172,141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $97,164,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.89.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $349.58 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $246.51 and a 52-week high of $372.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.68.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

