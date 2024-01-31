JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 8500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

JZR Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.10.

JZR Gold Company Profile

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

