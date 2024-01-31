Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

KLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 14,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,370. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 125.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

